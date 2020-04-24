Senate to resume session on May 4

(Eagle News)–The Senate will resume session on May 4 despite the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including Metro Manila.

“As far as Congress is concerned, it does not matter. We have to convene,” Senate President Vicente Sotto III said.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have been in recess since March 12.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine to May 15 in areas where there is a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 30.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 6000 COVID-19 cases.