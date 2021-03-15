Senate to remain on semi-lockdown, sessions to end early

(Eagle News) — The Senate will remain on semi-lockdown and sessions will end early, probably by 6 p.m., Senate President Tito Sotto said.

Sotto made the announcement after three employees of the Senate’s in-house caterer tested positive for COVID-19.

“Health protocols will be stricter,” he added.

Over the weekend, a Senate advisory said that the Medical and Dental Bureau recommended the temporary closure of the executive lounge and canteen effective Monday, Mar. 15.

The advisory said this was to make way for a disinfection of the premises.

The canteen will open again on March 29.

The Senate has reported COVID-19 cases among employees and senators, including Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Sonny Angara, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

All senators have since recovered.