Senate reviewing health protocols after Dela Rosa contracts COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Senate President Tito Sotto on Monday, Nov. 23, said the Senate was reviewing health protocols.

Sotto made the revelation after Senator Ronald dela Rosa announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dela Rosa was in the Senate premises on Wednesday, days after he announced his swab test results came out positive.

“Secretariat [is] already checking on effectivity of protocols,” Sotto said.

He added the disinfection of the Senate premises was also daily.

“This past week, [the] entire Senate was disinfected,” he said.

Dela Rosa is the fifth senator to test positive for COVID-19.

Senators Koko Pimentel, Sonny Angara, Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Bong Revilla have contracted the disease but have since recovered.