Senate reso lauds health workers, other frontliners for their sacrifice, bravery amid COVID-19 crisis

(Eagle News)–Senate President Tito Sotto has filed a resolution honoring health workers and other frontliners for their sacrifice, bravery and heroism amid the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.

In honoring the men and women of the healthcare profession and the others in the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 in Senate Resolution No. 351, Sotto noted the “supreme sacrifice” of the country’s doctors, nurses and other frontliners “in order to protect this country against the COVID-19 pandemic” should not be forgotten and “deserves the highest commendation.”

He noted that the number of selfless doctors who gave their lives to serve has now reached 13.

“Whereas it is imperative that measures be urgently taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our frontliners in the medical, allied and other fields in support of these gallant and selfless soldiers in (these) trying times,” he said.

Under the Bayanihan We Heal As One Act, public and private health workers shall be entitled to compensation of P100,000 each if they contract “severe” COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Those who died in the performance of their duties shall also receive P1 million each.