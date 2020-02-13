Senate panels approve bill declaring motorcycle taxis as mode of public transport

(Eagle News) — The Senate committees on public services, and on local government have approved a measure declaring motorcycle taxis as a mode of public transportation.

In signing Committee Report No. 46, 16 senators sought to amend Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code to include the “two-wheeled motor vehicle” as public utility vehicles under the jurisdiction of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The weight of the motorcycle taxi with the passenger, however, should reach at least 1000 kilograms.

The motorcycle should also be able to travel faster than 50 kilometers per hour.

Its engine displacement should also reach a minimum of 125 cubic centimeters.

Before a motorcycle taxi driver is allowed to ply the roads, he or she should also secure a certificate of public conveyance or a special permit.

The panels’ approval comes ahead of the expiry of a pilot run for motorcycle taxis.

If the bill becomes law, companies offering motorcycle taxi services such as Angkas and JoyRide and Move It will be allowed to operate. With a report of Meanne Corvera