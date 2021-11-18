Senate imposes stricter protocols after Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Senate on Thursday, Nov. 18, announced it would impose stricter health protocols for resource persons and guests.

This was after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who attended a hearing on the 2022 budget deliberations, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the abrupt suspension of the sessions.

According to a Senate advisory, a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result valid for 24 hours is now required.

The Senate will also still require a medical certificate valid for 24 hours.

The certificate should state that the guest is negative for COVID-19.

A COVID-19 vaccination card shall also be presented.

“The Health Protocol requirement should be submitted to the medical staff on duty of the day of their visit. Likewise, the names of the visitors, guests, and resource persons must be submitted to the Sergeant-at-Arms at least one day before their scheduled appearance,” the advisory said.

Lorenzana attended the hearing for the Defense budget on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The budget deliberations were supposed to end on Friday, Nov. 19.