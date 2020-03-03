Senate, House get “very good” net satisfaction ratings; “good” for SC, Cabinet

(Eagle News)–The Senate and the House of Representatives garnered a very good net satisfaction rating, and the Supreme Court and the Cabinet a good one in the recent Social Weather Stations survey.

The December 2019 survey by the SWS found 73% satisfied and 11% dissatisfied with the performance of Senate, 63% satisfied and 12% dissatisfied with the House of Representatives, 62% satisfied and 13% dissatisfied with the Supreme Court, and 56% satisfied and 11% dissatisfied with the Cabinet as a whole.

Based on these, the SWS said the net satisfaction ratings were a “very good” +62 for the Senate, a “very good” +51 for the House of Representatives, a “good” +49 for the Supreme Court, and a “good” +45 for the Cabinet.

The survey, which was conducted from Dec. 13 to 16, also found 59% satisfied and 23% dissatisfied with the performance of Vice-President Leni Robredo, 73% satisfied and 10% dissatisfied with Senate President Tito Sotto III, 67% satisfied and 15% dissatisfied with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, and 40% satisfied and 19% dissatisfied with Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

This means net satisfaction ratings were a “good” +36 for Robredo, a “very good” +62 for Sotto, a “very good” +53 for Cayetano, and a “moderate” +21 for Peralta.

The survey made use of face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.