Senate extends lockdown until April 12

(Eagle News) — The Senate has extended its lockdown until April 12.

Senate President Tito Sotto made the announcement during the plenary session on Wednesday, March 24.

Sotto said only virtual hearings will be allowed for the duration of the lockdown.

An advisory issued to Senate employees showed only a 30 percent capacity will be allowed inside the Senate starting April 12.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying COVID-19 cases in a day could hit 11,000 if the surge continues unabated.

The Department of Health has attributed to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.