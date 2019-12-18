Senate commends athletes for winning medals in 30th SEA Games

(Eagle News) — The Senate formally recognized a number of Filipino athletes who won medals in the recently concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games.

The Upper House in particular commended Christine Hallasgo, Sarah Noveno Dequinan, Fernando Jose Casares, Jeniel Bata-Anon, Brandhon Kyrielle Aquino, Baby Jessica Canabal, Noelito Jose, Jr, and John Michael Pasco in adopting Senate Resolutions 245, 246 and 281 introduced by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Win Gatchalian respectively.

Zubiri said Hallasgo brought honor to the country after she brought home the gold in the women’s marathon held in Capas, Tarlac last December 6.

Dequinan, for her part, won the gold medal in the women’s heptathlon also in Capas, Tarlac last December 8, claiming a win that has eluded the Philippines since Elma Muros got it in 2001, Zubiri said.

Gatchalian, for his part, said the remaining six athletes from Valenzuela made the Filipinos proud.

Casares is member of the Philippine triathlon-mixed team relay that won gold; Bata-Anon, a member of the Philippine Esports team-mobile legends: Bang-bang team that won gold; Aquino is a bronze medalist in the sailing international 420 men’s event; Canabal is a bronze medalist in the taekwondo women’s under 53 kgs; Jose a bronze medalist in the fencing men’s individual epee; and Pasco, a member of the beach handball team that won bronze.

“These Valenzuelano athletes are an inspiration, not only to our people but also to our leaders who shall continue to build a city and a home that will allow them to develop their talents, exceed their limits and achieve their dreams, Gatchalian said.