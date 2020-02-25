Senate bill seeking establishment of PHL High School for Sports passed on second reading

(Eagle News)–A bill seeking the establishment of a Philippine high school for sports has passed on second reading in the Senate.

Under Senate Bill (SB) 1086, also known as the Philippine High School for Sports Act of 2019, a specialized curriculum to be developed by the Department of Education will allow the youth to study core subjects, such as Mathematics and Science, while simultaneously developing their athletic skills.

The bill says the site of the high school where young students will be trained under full or partial scholarships by the government will be the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

“With the (establishment) of the PHSS in very close proximity to world-class facilities, our student-athletes can enjoy a level of training which is at par with the best in the world. This type of training and education can catapult our student-athletes to illustrious careers in sports, whether as athletes, coaches, managers, or any other sports-related profession,” Senator Bong Go, chair of the Senate panel on sports, said.

“The Constitution itself provides that the State shall give priority to education, science and technology, arts, culture, and sports to foster patriotism and nationalism, accelerate social progress, and promote total human liberation and development,” he added.