Senate approves proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023

(Eagle News)–The Senate on Wednesday, Nov. 23, approved on third and final reading the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023.

The Senate budget measure received 21 affirmative votes, no negative votes, and no abstention.

In September, voting 289 against three, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading its version of the proposed P5.268 trillion proposed national budget for 2023.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara said the bicameral conference committee meetings aimed at reconciling the disagreeing provisions of the House of Representatives and Senate bill versions will start on Friday.

Members of the bicameral conference committee include Angara, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, and Senators Pia Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar, Ronald dela Rosa, Sherwin Gatchalian, Bong Go, and Risa Hontiveros.

Senators Nancy Binay, Grace Poe, Francis Tolentino, JV Ejercito, Alan Peter Cayetano, Francis Escudero, and Jinggoy Estrada are also members of the committee.

President Bongbong Marcos had earlier certified the 2023 General Appropriations Bill as urgent.