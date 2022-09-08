Second suspect in Canadian stabbing rampage captured by police; died in hospital

by: Thomas I. Likness, Canada Bureau

(Eagle News) — The second suspect wanted in a stabbing rampage in Canada that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured died shortly after being captured Wednesday, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Thirty-two-year-old Myles Sanderson was taken into police custody after police forced the stolen vehicle he was driving off the road about two hours from where the crimes occurred.

“Shortly after his arrest, he went into medical distress,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference.

She says police attempted first aid.

“All life saving measures we were capable of were taken at that point in time until the arrival of EMS,” said Blackmore. “He was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

“I can’t speak to the specific manner of death,” said Blackmore, adding an autopsy will be done.

Sanderson and his brother, 32-year-old Damien, were wanted for the crimes which occurred at 13 different locations in two northern Saskatchewan communities — James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.

Damien was found dead Monday on the James Smith Cree Nation.

His injuries didn’t appear to be self-inflicted, police said at the time.

The motive for the stabbings is not known and may never be now that both suspects are dead.

“We may never have an understanding of that motivation,” said Blackmore. “His motivation may at this time and forever may be known to Myles.”

