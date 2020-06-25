SEC temporarily closes main office after several employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the temporary closure of its main office after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In an advisory, the SEC said the closure of its Pasay office from today, June 26, to June 30 will facilitate a “thorough disinfection of the premises.”

The SEC said the employees and outsourced personnel have no history of travel abroad, no known exposure to confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and

no symptoms.

They had been working from home since March 13, but reported for work for rapid

antibody testing on June 24 and 25.

They are currently under strict home quarantine and are being monitored by the Commission’s medical staff, and shall undergo confirmatory tests for COVID-19.

“The Commission is implementing all necessary health protocols, pursuant to and consistent with the directives and guidelines of the Department of Health,” the SEC said.

The SEC said it will continue adopting alternative work arrangements, in

accordance with the guidelines issued by the Civil Service Commission,

to minimize disruption in the delivery of services to the public.

“In the meantime, the public may send their queries, requests for clarification and other concerns to the departments concerned at the email addresses provided at http://www.sec.gov.ph/public-information-2/investors-education-and-information/covid-19-related-issuances/,” the corporate regulator said.