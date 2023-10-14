SCTEX toll to increase starting Oct. 17

(Eagle News)–Motorists using the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway should expect to pay more starting October 17.

This was after the Toll Regulatory Board provisionally approved the petitions for rate adjustments filed by NLEX Corp. in 2020 and 2022.

The provisionally approved toll underwent thorough and meticulous review by the TRB, and NLEX Corp. had to comply with all the procedures and requirements, including the publication and posting of surety bond, before the Notice to Start Collection was issued on August 16, 2023, the TRB said.

To mitigate the impact of the increase on motorists, the TRB said the fee adjustments shall be made in three tranches over a period of three years.

Starting Oct. 17, as part of the first tranche, motorists traveling with Class 1, 2 and 3 vehicles between Tarlac City to Mabalacat are expected to pay an additional P25, P50, and P75, respectively.

Motorists traveling between Mabalacat and Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan with Class 1 vehicles shall pay an additional P40, Class 2 P81, and Class 3 P121.

Meanwhile, those traveling end to end from Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan to Tarlac City will pay an additional P65 if using a Class 1 vehicle, P131 if using Class 2, and P196 if using Class 3.

Although provisionally approved, the toll adjustments shall still be subject to further review by the TRB pursuant to its existing rules, the TRB said.