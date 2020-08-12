Scattered rainshowers expected in parts of PHL as ITCZ affects Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, scattered rainshowers are expected in the two island groups.

Within 24 hours, a big part of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have good weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and only isolated rainshowers expected.

Bicol Region, Mindoro, Romblon and Marinduque will, on the other hand, have cloudy skies and rains.

PAGASA said it is monitoring a tropical depression 1740 kilometers east northeast of Northern Luzon that is likely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Upon entry, though, it is expected to weaken into a low pressure area.

No gale warning is in place, which means small vessels and seacraft may go out to sea.