SC to implement four-day work week for employees during state of COVID-19 public health emergency

Offices to still operate from Monday to Friday

(Eagle News)– The Supreme Court is implementing a four-day work week for personnel during the public health emergency brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Administrative Circular No. 62-2020 signed by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, all offices shall, however, still operate for five days, from Monday to Friday, with no less than 80% capacity.

The Office of the Chief Justice and offices of the Associate Justice, on the other hand, shall operate based on the discretion of the Chief Justice and Associate Justices.

Based on the guidelines, all employees in the office shall be divided into five groups, each group with 20% of employees.

Each group will then be assigned a weekday’s off from work.

All in all, all officials and personnel are each required to render 40 hours a week.

The work week schedule of employees shall be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in each of those four days.

All overtime, except in the Offices of the Chief Justice and Associate Justices, is suspended.

Flexible work schedules have also been suspended.

The SC also ordered the appellate courts and lower courts to submit their own guidelines for implementation of the work week schedule for approval by the Office of the Chief Justice in 10 days.