SC to hold special session on Friday, April 17

(Eagle News)–The Supreme Court en banc will meet on Friday, April 17, via video teleconferencing.

SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said Atty. Ed Aricheta, the clerk of court En Banc, made the confirmation.

Hosaka said he was not privy about the agenda for the meeting, but a petition was recently lodged by several detainees before the High Court, and another seeking to compel President Rodrigo Duterte to disclose his medical records.

The 22 detainees in their petition asked they be temporarily released on bail or recognizance, noting that their age and illnesses, exacerbated by the poor conditions in prison, put them at risk of contracting the coronavirus disease 2019.

Lawyer Dino de Leon, for his part, sought for the President’s disclosure for his alleged “unintelligible ramblings” in recent public speeches.

The SC earlier ordered the “physical closure” of courts amid the rising cases of COVID-19, but noted information and petitions for bail could be filed online. With a report from Moira Encina