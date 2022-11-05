SC to 2022 bar examinees: Install correct software version to ensure “uninterrupted examination-taking”

(Eagle News)–The Supreme Court on Saturday, November 5, reminded those slated to take the bar exams in November to ensure they have the correct software version installed.

2022 Bar Examinations Chair Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa issued the reminder in Bar Bulletin No. 12 S. 2022 to “ensure uninterrupted examination taking.”

The bulletin said the following are the versions of Examplify required for each operating system:

For Windows OS – Examplify Version 2.9.6

For Mac OS – Examplify Version 2.9.2

The bulletin said prior to arriving at their chosen testing venue, bar examinees should also ensure that their SC-provided accounts are logged in to Examplify.

Only one download of each exam file shall be allocated to each examinee.

The bulletin said the files should also only be downloaded on the laptop to be used for the examinations.

“Examinees who fail to download both exam files during the designated download time will be given a download period after the start of each exam,” the bulletin said.

However, it said the time spent in downloading shall be deducted from the time allotted to answering questions.

“No extensions shall be given,” the bulletin said.

The bar exams are scheduled on November 9, 13, 16, and 20.

The SC has said those unable to take the 2022 exams due to “Paeng” may apply for a refund of fees.