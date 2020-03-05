SC sets oral arguments for habeas corpus petition filed for ex-NPA leader Rodolfo Salas

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court has set oral arguments for a petition for writ of habeas corpus filed for former New People’s Army leader Rodolfo Salas.

In an advisory, the SC said the third division has set the arguments on the petition filed by Salas’ daughter Jody to March 12, at 9:30 a.m.

A writ of habeas corpus is a safeguard against warrantless arrests and illegal detention.

Salas, who was arrested in February, is currently detained in the Manila City jail Annex for 15 counts of murder.

The charges stem from the 2006 discovery of a mass grave in Inopacan, Leyte which contained the bones of supposed victims of the purging by communist rebels in the 1980s.

The arrest warrant was issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32 Presiding Judge Thelma Bunyi-Medina.