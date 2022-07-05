SC orders skeleton workforce for courts under alert level 1 and 2 from July 5 to 8

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 5, ordered the deployment of a skeleton workforce in all courts under alert levels 1 and 2 from July 5 to 8.

According to OCA Circular No. 166-2022, this was due to the reported continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and the possible surge in cases.

“The skeleton workforce that a branch or judicial office will maintain for the above period will be subject to the discretion or determination of the concerned executive judge, presiding judge, and/or acting/ assisting judge,” it said.

The SC said judges are also allowed to conduct fully remote videoconferencing hearings for the period, regardless of their location in their country, and “with notice to the Office of the Court Administrator.”

“Unless otherwise subsequently directed, the required workforce and in-person or face-to-face hearings… will again be observed and complied with on 11 July 2022 until further orders of the Court,” it said.