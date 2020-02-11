SC orders ABS-CBN Corp., ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. to comment on quo warranto petition filed vs them

Both have “non-extendible” period of ten days from notice to do this, SC says

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday, Feb. 11, ordered ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. to comment on the quo warranto petition filed against them by the Office of the Solicitor General.

In a statement, SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said the “comment likewise pertains to the prayer of the Solicitor General for the issuance of a (temporary restraining order) or writ of preliminary injunction to enjoin ABS-CBN Corporation from further operating the KBO Channel and offering it to the public.”

Hosaka said the respondents have a “non-extendible” period of 10 days from receipt of the notice to do this, based on the decision arrived at by the SC en banc.

In filing the quo warranto petition before the SC on Monday, Feb. 10, the OSG said ABS-CBN violated the law when it offered the pay-per-view channel to the public without the necessary government permits.

The OSG added ABS-CBN violated the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of mass media when it supposedly offered Philippine Depository Receipts to foreign investors.

ABS-CBN has denied it had violated the law.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has said the petition was independent of the legislative process for renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise.

The network’s franchise is set to expire in March. With a report from Moira Encina