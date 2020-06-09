SC: Oath-taking of 2019 bar exam passers to be done via online video conference on June 25

(Eagle News)–The oath-taking of 2019 bar exam passers will be done online.

This was after the Supreme Court approved on Tuesday, June 9, a resolution allowing for the conduct of the same via online video conference.

The ceremony, slated on June 25, will be linked to a government television network for broadcast.

In approving the resolution, the High Court noted that the current health crisis and COVID-19 pandemic makes it impossible to hold to ceremony the traditional way.

It said it had to take into consideration the existing government policies on public health, noting that more than 2,000 new lawyers will be taking their oaths.

The SC also cited Article VIII, Section 5 (5) of the Constitution which explains the rule-making power of the High Court concerning the admission to the practice of law as its basis.

The SC noted that the online oath-taking, however, was to be “pro hac vice,” which means that the resolution applies exclusively to the 2019 bar passers.

The resolution authorized the Bar Confidant, under the guidance of the 2019 BAR Chairperson, Senior Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas-Bernabe, to perform all necessary acts, under existing rules, regulations, and resources, to carry out the oath taking.

The Office of the Bar Confidant will be making the necessary announcements on the details, guidelines, and instructions to the new lawyers for the online oath-taking, the SC said.