SC: No work in all courts nationwide on Friday, July 31, but signing of Roll of Attorneys to continue

(Eagle News) — There will be no work in all courts nationwide on Friday, July 31, but the signing of Roll of Attorneys will continue.

The Supreme Court made the announcement in a Tweet on Thursday, July 30.

According to the SC, the suspension of work was in view of July 31 being declared a regular holiday by President Rodrigo Duterte.

A separate notice from the Office of the Bar Confidant said the signing of the Roll of Attorneys for the 2019 bar passers will push through as scheduled until Aug. 3.

Over 2000–or 2103–passed the bar exams last year.

The bar exams for 2020 was originally scheduled in November this year, but was moved to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the 2020 bar exams chair, had said the exams would be held “not earlier than February.”