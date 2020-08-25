SC junks ABS-CBN Corp.’s petition vs NTC shutdown order for being moot

(Eagle News)–The Supreme Court has junked the petition filed by ABSCBN Corp. against the National Telecommunications Commission cease and desist order that prompted the media giant’s shutdown of operations in May.

The en banc voted unanimously to dismiss the petition for certiorari and prohibition with application for temporary restraining order and injunction due to mootness, in light of the supervening denial of the pending House bills for the renewal of ABS-CBN Corporation’s legislative franchise on July 10.

“Because of this supervening event, there is no actual substantial relief which ABS-CBN Corporation would be entitled to regardless of the Court’s disposition of the merits of the Petition,” SC spokesperson Keith Hosaka said.

Only Justice Priscilla J. Baltazar-Padilla did not take part in the voting as she was on leave.

Senior Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas-Bernabe was the member-in-charge of the case.

Earlier, the SC also dismissed Solicitor General Jose Calida’s petition for ABS-CBN Corp.’s then-franchise to be forfeited due to mootness.

The dismissal came after the franchise in question expired on May 4.

In July, the House of Representatives subsequently rejected ABS-CBN Corp.’s franchise renewal bid, prompting the media giant’s broadcast operations to remain shut down.