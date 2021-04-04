SC extends physical closure of courts in NCR Plus area

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court has extended the physical closure of courts in the NCR Plus area.

The SC also extended the period for the filing of pleadings and other court submissions in courts in the area covered by Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal with the issuance of Administrative Circular No. 15-2021, in line with the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in those areas.

According to the High Court, instead of ending on April 5, Monday, the physical closure shall extend to April 11.

The filing period, on the other hand, shall be extended for another week starting April 12.

“As such, all hearings in these courts during the said period, except on urgent matters… are suspended,” the SC said.

Lawyers and litigants may, however, file their pleadings and court submissions on urgent matters during this period, the SC added.

On Saturday, the Palace announced that the ECQ in the NCR Plus area was extended for at least another week, after April 4.