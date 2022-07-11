SC extends 2022 Bar exams application deadline

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for the submission of application requirements for those taking the 2022 Bar exams.

The SC, through Bar Bulletin No. 4 S. 2022, said the last day of application is now August 15.

The SC had initially set the application period from June 13 to July 15.

According to the High Court, the extension was made “to give all interested law graduates ample time to prepare and submit their documentary requirements, while still ensuring that the different offices of the

Supreme Court will have enough time to process and verify the adequacy of the applications to be received.”

The Court said this was in light of “the variance in the academic calendars of the various law schools in the country,” with some law schools finishing their academic year later than others and “later than the close of the original application period.”