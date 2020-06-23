SC dismisses quo warranto petition vs ABSCBN Corp. for being moot

(Eagle News)–The Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 23, dismissed Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN Corp.

SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said the petition, which had sought the forfeiture of the media giant’s then-franchise for “highly abusive practices,” was dismissed during the High Court’s en banc meeting on the ground of mootness.

ABSCBN Corp.’s franchise already expired on May 4.

According to Hosaka, the case against ABSCBN Convergence Inc. remains pending.

The media giant has said ABSCBN Convergence Inc.’s franchise expired on March 17.

In filing the quo warranto petition against ABSCBN Corp. in February, Calida had noted the station had been broadcasting for a fee through its pay-per-view channel, a move “which is beyond the scope of its legislative franchise.”

Calida said that the media has also been hiding behind an “elaborately crafted corporate veil” and has been allowing foreign investors to take part in its ownership.

He said this was in violation of the foreign interest restriction of mass media provided for under Section 11, Article XVI of the Constitution.

The quo warranto petition is apart from the petition filed by ABSCBN questioning the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission after the media giant’s legislative franchise expired.

ABSCBN, which is also seeking for a temporary restraining order on the CDO, shut down its operations after the issuance of the order.