SC dismisses petition seeking disclosure of President Duterte’s medical records

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a disclosure of the medical records of President Rodrigo Duterte.

SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka confirmed the denial of the petition filed by lawyer Dino de Leon, who had sought for a writ of mandamus to compel the Office of the President to disclose the copies of the the President’s latest medical and psychological, and psychiatric examination results, health bulletins, and other health records since he assumed office in 2016.

In filing the petition, De Leon said it was the public’s right to know the status of the President’s health, given what he said was the chief executive’s “incoherent, unresponsive, and filled with unintelligible rumblings” in public addresses.

De Leon also noted what he said was the President’s “pallid condition,” and his supposed disappearance from public events.

The Palace has repeatedly given the assurance it would disclose matters pertaining to the President’s health if these were serious.

In May last year, the Palace said the President was in the pink of health after rumors circulated he had suffered from a cardiac arrest.