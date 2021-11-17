SC designates Raul Villanueva as OCA officer-in-charge

(Eagle News) — Raul Villanueva is now the officer-in-charge of the Office of the Court Administrator.

This was after the Supreme Court, through Memorandum Order No. 108-2021, designated the-then Deputy Court Administrator to the post left vacated by Jose Midas Marquez following his appointment as Associate Justice.

According to SC Public Information Chief Brian Hosaka, however, Presidential Decree No. 828, which created the OCA and requires that the Chief Justice appoint the person to head the same, also “provides that the Court [Administrator] may be removed by a vote of not less than 8 SC Justices.”

This means that “traditionally the imprimatur of the En Banc as to the choice of the Court Ad is also sought,” Hosaka said.

Marquez took his oath as SC Associate Justice on Tuesday, Nov. 16.