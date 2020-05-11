SC: At least 4,600 PDLs released after pilot test of videoconferenced hearings, implementation of reduced bail

(Eagle News) – More than 4,600 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been released following the pilot testing of criminal case hearings via videoconferencing and the implementation of reduced bail, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Monday, May 11.

In a Twitter post, the SC’s Public Information Office (SC-PIO) said “4,683 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have since been released from April 30 to May 8 after Chief Justice Peralta issued Administrative Circulars on (a) the pilot testing of hearings of criminal cases of PDLs via videoconferencing and (b) reduced bail”.

Admin Circular No. 37-2020, issued on April 27, 2020 after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other areas, directed the pilot testing of hearings via videoconferencing on urgent matters in criminal cases involving PDLs.

Meanwhile, Admin Circular No. NO. 38-2020, issued on April 30, provided for reduced bail and recognizance as modes of releasing indigent PDLs pending resolution of their cases, as the country battles the COVID-19 public health emergency.

They are among the circulars issued by the Court to facilitate and expedite the release of PDLs, in a bid to decongest and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the country’s prison facilities.

According to the SC, hearings via videoconferencing have been “pilot tested in Baguio City, Metro Manila, Cebu City, and some cities Mindanao”, and are expected to be conducted in more courts soon.

Eagle News Service