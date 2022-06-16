SC Associate Justice Singh tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Supreme Court Associate Justice Ma. Filomena Singh has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the SC Public Information Office, this was based on test results released on Wednesday, June 15.

The PIO said Singh, who is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shots, is so far experiencing mild symptoms.

She is now in isolation and will continue working in accordance with Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines, the PIO said.

Meanwhile, the justices who were present in court deliberations that resumed also on Tuesday, the PIO said, will have themselves tested after the incubation period from exposure.

The PIO said Singh has also informed her staff so they can take the necessary health precautions.

“The Court has been providing weekly antigen COVID-19 testing for its officials and employees and continues to take precautionary measures,” the PIO said.

“It urges the public to do the same,” it added.