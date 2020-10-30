SC announces half-day work sched in all courts today

(Eagle News)–Courts nationwide will operate only until noon today, Oct. 30.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta announced the half-day work schedule in Memorandum Order No. 71-2020.

Covered by the memorandum are all first- and second-level courts, the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, the Sandiganbayan, the Court of Tax Appeals, and the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

“However, the Training Seminar of the Philippine Judicial Academy on the 2019 Amendments to the 197 Rules of Civil Procedure and to the Revised Rules on Evidence shall proceed as scheduled,” the memorandum said.

The Chief Justice said the half-day work schedule is in accordance with the en banc resolution no. 19-11-20-SC.