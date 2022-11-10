SC: 9,207 attended first day of 2022 bar exams

(Eagle News) — The first day of the 2022 bar examinations “went well and smoothly.”

This is according to the Supreme Court, which quoted Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar Examinations Committee chair Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

“He is very pleased and hopes for the same results in the remaining Bar Exam days,” the high court said.

According to the SC, 9,207 candidates attended the first day of the bar exams on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

This translates to a 92.01% turnout of the 10,006 who applied.

The SC said many of the bar-takers, 2,233 of them, took the test on the first day at Ateneo de Manila University.

Over 900, or 947, took the exam at Saint Louis University in Luzon while 762 examinees took it at De La Salle University.

The SC said the morning exam on the first day was on Political Law and International Law (with related Tax Principles).

The afternoon exam was on Labor Law.

The bar exams are slated to be continued on November 13, 16, and 20.