SC: 2020 bar exams to be held in November 2021

(Eagle News)–The 2020 bar examinations will be held in November 2021.

This is based on Bar Bulletin No. 13, S. 2020 signed by Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the 2020 bar chairperson.

The bulletin said this was approved by the court en banc.

The venue and periods of the next bar exams will be announced in a separate bulletin.

Leonen is also the 2021 bar exams chair, based on the bulletin.

Earlier, the SC postponed the 2020 bar exams to be held supposedly in November this year, citing the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

It had said the 2020 bar exams would be held “not earlier than” February 2021.