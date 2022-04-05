SC: 2020/2021 bar exam results to be released on April 12

(Eagle News) — The results of the 2020/2021 bar exams will be released on April 12 once approved by the Supreme Court.

2020/21 Bar Examinations Committee Chairperson, Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen asked the Court on Tuesday, April 5, to hold a special en banc session on April 12 “for the purpose of considering his report on the first-ever digitalized and regionalized Bar examinations and the release of results,” the SC said.

The oath-taking of the successful examinees will be held on May 2.

“The venue, time, and other details of the oath-taking shall be announced later,” the SC said.

The bar exams were held on February 4 and 6, after they were postponed two times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the first time the bar exams were held digitally, with bar-takers bringing their own laptops after downloading the questions from a secure online platform to answer them in the designated multiple test venues.

This is also the quickest turnaround of the checking of bar exams so far, with results expected less than two months after the exams were held.