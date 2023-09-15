SC: 10,816 expected to take 2023 bar exams

(Eagle News) — Over 10,000 candidates are expected to take the 2023 bar exams.

According to Supreme Court data, the 10,816 expected to take the bar exams are more than the 9183 who took them last year.

Of the 10,816, 5,832 examinees will take the exam for the first time, while 4,984 will be taking it for at least the second time.

According to the SC, 2,571 bar personnel are to be deployed nationwide to the national headquarters — San Beda College Alabang — and other Local Testing Centers (LTCs).

Overall, there are 14 LTCs for the 2023 bar exams. These are:

1) San Beda University – Manila;

2) University of Santo Tomas;

3) San Beda College Alabang;

4) University of the Philippines – Diliman;

5) Manila Adventist College;

6) University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City (National Capital Region);

7) Saint Louis University;

8) Cagayan State University;

9) University of Nueva Caceres;

10) University of San Jose – Recoletos;

11) University of San Carlos;

12) Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation (Visayas);

13) Ateneo de Davao University

14) Xavier University (Mindanao).

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, chair of the 2023 bar, said that the Office of the Bar Chair has been closely monitoring the bar applicants’ responses and feedback.

“We connect with the Bar takers through the hard work that we share. To be with our baristas is our way of giving them a feeling of enlightenment, comfort, a boost of confidence, and a push to proceed and succeed,” he said.

The bar exams will be held on September 17 (Sunday), September 20 (Wednesday), and September 24 (Sunday).