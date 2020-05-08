Sangley Point, Cavite registers 50°C heat index today

(Eagle News) — Sangley Point in Cavite registered a 50-degree Celsius heat index on Friday, May 8.

PAGASA said the temperature was recorded at 2 p.m.

Dagupan City followed, with a 47-degree Celsius heat index at the same time.

Also at 2 p.m., Ambulong, Tanauan City; Davao City; Dipolog City; and the Science City of Munoz registered a 46-degree heat index.

PAGASA defines heat index as the “human discomfort index that gives the ‘apparent’ temperature, or that which humans “perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.”

PAGASA said a 41- to 54-degree Celsius heat index is dangerous.

The weather bureau said heat cramps and heat exhaustion which can lead to heat stroke are possible.