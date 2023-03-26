San Miguel, Bulacan chief of police shot in operation dies

(Eagle News)–The chief of police of San Miguel, Bulacan died after he was shot in a police operation on Saturday night, the Philippine National Police said.

Authorities said Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlon Serna was shot in the head by two men who were the subject of the operation in San Ildefonso.

The men were believed to have committed a robbery incident in Barangay San Juan just minutes before, the police said.

The police said the two shot at Serna, also wounding a 17-year-old in the process.

Serna was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A hot pursuit operation is ongoing.