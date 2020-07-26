San Fernando City, Pampanga vice mayor says he tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — San Fernando City, Pampanga Vice Mayor Jimmy Lazatin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lazatin made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday night.

According to the vice mayor, the positive result was based on a swab test he took the day before.

He said he did not travel outside of San Fernando in the past 14 days, nor did he have contact with a known COVID-19-positive patient.

“Sa ngayon po, bukod sa konting ubo, mabuti po ang aking pakiramdam,” he said, noting that he was already in quarantine.

He urged those he had contact with since Monday, July 20, to come forward and inform the City Health Office for medical assessment.

Apart from Lazatin, Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque tested positive for the virus.

He has already reported recovering from COVID-19.