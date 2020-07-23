San Fernando City in La Union placed under ECQ

(Eagle News)–The city of San Fernando in La Union has been placed under an enhanced community quarantine due to the rising cases of COVID-19 there.

In making the declaration through Executive Order No. 46 series of 2020, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III noted the six new COVID-19 cases reported on July 20 that brought the number of active cases there to 14.

Ortega noted that the ECQ, which started on July 21 and will last until July 31, was needed to “arrest the further spread of COVID-19” in the city, and to “benefit its surrounding municipalities as well as its province in general..”

He said the new classification, which he recommended on July 20, was approved by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The Philippine National Police and mayor were directed to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines on the application of the zoning containment strategy in the localization of the national action plan against COVID-19 and “other applicable guidelines during the implementation of ECQ..”

These include the imposition of a “stringent limitation on movement” on people, the imposition of checkpoints, among others.

So far, the province has confirmed 58 COVID-19 cases, of which 32 are active cases.