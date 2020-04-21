Sampaloc district in Manila to be placed on 48-hour “hard lockdown” on April 23

(Eagle News) – Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso signed on Tuesday, April 21 the executive order imposing a 48-hour “hard lockdown” of the entire Sampaloc district due to COVID-19.

In a statement, the Manila Public Information Office said that the lockdown will be “from 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 23 until 8:00 pm on Saturday, April 25”.

“[H]ealth authorities will be conducting disease surveillance, testing and rapid risk assessment as the city’s response measures to the imminent danger posed by COVID-19”, Domagoso said in the statement.

Under the executive order, residents of Sampaloc will be “strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going out of their homes” during the duration of the lockdown.

Likewise, commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities shall be suspended.

Exempted from the lockdown are “healthcare workers, police and military personnel, government employees, service workers (pharmacies, drug stores and death care service establishments), barangay officials and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.”

The station commanders of the police stations in the district were directed to deploy officers and personnel for the effective implementation of the shutdown.

As of Monday, April 21, the city of Manila has recorded 458 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 51 deaths and 58 recoveries.

Ninety-nine of the confirmed cases were recorded in Sampaloc, which also has 159 suspected COVID-19 cases.

