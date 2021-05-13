Ruben Ecleo Jr. dies of cardiopulmonary arrest

(Eagle News) — Ruben Ecleo Jr., the former Dinagat congressman who was found guilty of murdering his wife, died on Thursday, May 13.

Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Ecleo, who had been committed to the New Bilibid Prison, died due to cardiopulmonary arrest at 12:20 p.m.

According to Chaclag, Ecleo recovered from COVID-19 just a week ago.

“Other medical conditions include obstructive jaundice, chronic kidney disease secondary to obstructive uropathy,” Chaclag said.

Ecleo was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for his wife’s murder in Cebu.

He was arrested in Pampanga in 2020, but over a warrant of arrest issued against him in connection with graft and corruption charges.