“Rosal” transitions into low pressure area

(Eagle News) — “Rosal” has transitioned into a low pressure area.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of the low pressure area was so far estimated 1,020 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

It is moving southwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said the LPA was too far to directly affect the weather conditions in the country.

However, under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon, a marine gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas are also expected over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

“This post-tropical low is forecast to dissipate within 24 hours due to the unfavorable conditions brought about by the surge of the northeast monsoon,” PAGASA said.