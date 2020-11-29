Roque notes he had no control over crowded Cebu event, says LGU organizer also surprised at huge turnout

(Eagle News) — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he did not have control over the Cebu event attended by a huge crowd of people, some of whom were not practicing social distancing.

In a statement, Roque said the opening of the Bantayan Island airport was organized by the local government, which “did not expect the huge turnout of people as well.”

“As a precautionary measure, I observed physical distancing and reminded those who were present to observe the minimum health standards. Also, I did not shake hands and I wore a face mask,” he said, noting that he had been invited only as a guest.

He said the local government also advised the public to wear face masks, noting that there was “general compliance, as seen in the pictures that came out.”

“As the economy gradually reopens, let us continue to take good care of our health so we can work for our families and help the country,” he said.

“Tayo ay mag-ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay,” he added.