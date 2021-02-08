Roque in isolation after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque is in isolation after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Roque said the isolation was needed as part of protocol even if he already tested negative for COVID-19 in his RT-PCR test on Sunday.

The test was done in time for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases meeting today.

The meeting is expected to be presided over by President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Roque, he would join the meeting virtually.

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded 538,995 COVID-19 cases.