Ronaldo Olay is next PNP spokesperson

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police will soon have a new spokesperson.

In a statement, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas has designated Police Brigadier General Ronaldo E. Olay to the post to be left vacated by Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana.

Usana is retiring.

Olay was a member of Sinas’ personal staff prior to his new designation, according to the PNP.

He is a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990, and served as PNP deputy director for operations and National Capital Region Police Office deputy regional director for administration.

He briefly served as director of the PNP Health Service and deputy director for comptrollership in 2020.

The PNP said he was also provincial director of the Cagayan Police Provincial Office from 2014 to 2016, and served the PNP Maritime Group and Headquarters Support Service in several capacities. With a report from Mar Gabriel