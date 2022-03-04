Romando Artes appointed new MMDA chief

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Romando Artes as the new Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief.

Artes’ appointment letter was signed on March 1.

The lawyer and certified public accountant will effectively replace Benhur Abalos, who resigned from the post to support former Senator Bongbong Marcos’ presidential bid.

“It is an honor to be appointed as the MMDA Chairman. The agency has been my home for the past five years–from the term of the late Chairman Danilo Lim and later under Chairman Abalos,” Artes said.

He said he would “continue to work for the completion of the projects and programs needed and pursuant to our mandates – traffic, solid waste and flood management, urban renewal, public safety among others and the equally important COVID-19 vaccination as we transition to the new normal.”

Meanwhile, MMDA Undersecretary Frisco San Juan Jr. was appointed as general manager concurrent to being the agency’s deputy chairman, the MMDA said.