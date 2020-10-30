“Rolly” continues to intensify as it moves over the PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–“Rolly” continues to intensify as it moves west over the Philippine Sea.

In its recent advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Rolly” is forecast to move west-southwest this afternoon until Saturday evening, and is likely to make landfall over the Aurora-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday early morning at a peak intensity of 175-185 kph.

Afterwards, the typhoon will turn west-northwest as it moves over the sea off the coast of Bicol Region towards the eastern coast of Aurora-Quezon area.

According to PAGASA, “Rolly” is forecast to continuously intensify over the Philippine Sea.

Today, the trough of the typhoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula, PAGASA said.

The typhoon will also likely bring heavy to intense rains over Northern and Central Luzon and Bicol Region, especially those areas along the track of “Rolly,” beginning Saturday or Sunday.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

A gale warning is also in effect for these waters.

That means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for mariners of small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao and the remaining seaboards of Luzon.