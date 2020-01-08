Robredo stands by drug war report, refuses to comment on President Duterte’s “colossal blunder” remark

(Eagle News) — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday, Jan. 8, stood by her report the drug war was a massive failure, despite criticisms the data she used was not accurate.

Robredo, who was appointed co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs until she was fired by President Rodrigo Duterte with less than a month into the job, said in the first place, “we are very, very careful sa pagfinalize ng report na di kami gagamit ng datos na hindi nanggaling sa ahensiya.”

“Wag ako ang sabihan nila. Ang sabihan nila ang (Philippine National Police) kasi hindi namin imbento ang data,” Robredo said.

According to Robredo, it would be best if the agencies in question would talk first among themselves about the data they submit.

“Ito yung isa sa pinakapinopoint out ko na pinakamali sa buong kampanya dahil di nagagree ang mga agencies patungkol sa datos,” she said.

She also denied her report was only full of criticisms and was therefore political, noting that in her recommendations, she lauded the efforts of many agencies involved in the drug war efforts.

In her report, Robredo said the PNP received a 1 out of 100 score, as she alleged only one percent of the illegal drugs supply had been arrested in three years.

She also refused to comment on Duterte’s remark she was a “colossal blunder” following the release of her report.

“Kapag may insulto, ayokong sagutin. Sumasagot lang talaga ako kapag may facts..,” she said. Moira Encina