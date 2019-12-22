Robredo says she may release her drug war report this December or in January next year

(Eagle News)-Vice President Leni Robredo may release her drug war report this December.

But if calamity-related events are not yet done, she said in her show 9ver radio DZXL, she would release it early January next year.

Robredo was supposed to release the report on Oct. 26, but changed her mind after a strong earthquake struck Mindanao.

She had said relief operations should be given priority.

Robredo was chair of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs chair until she was fired by President Rodrigo Duterte after 18 months on the job.

The Palace had said Robredo was fired for her taunts the President should just fire her if he did not trust her.

“Pinagbigyan ka na nga, binastos ka pa,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo had said.